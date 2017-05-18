Dallas Stars World Championship Updat...

Dallas Stars World Championship Update: Three Stars Still In Play

With some teams being eliminated from the World Championships, several Dallas Stars seem like they will be around until the very end. Although the IIHF Worlds had to say goodbye to tournament high-scorer Antoine Roussel , who missed the first playoff round with his French team by only one point, there are several Dallas Stars still in the running for the ultimate prize of the championship.

