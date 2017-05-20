Dallas Stars sign goalie Ben Bishop t...

Dallas Stars sign goalie Ben Bishop to 6-year, $29.5M deal

Friday May 12

General manager Jim Nill announced the terms Friday, less than a week after acquiring rights to the 30-year-old Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings for a fourth-round pick in next month's draft. Bishop was set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer had Dallas not signed him before July 1. The Stars see the two-time Vezina Trophy finalist as their new starter in net after using both Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi last season, when they failed to make the playoffs.

