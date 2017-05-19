Dallas Stars: Setting The Bar For The Team's Success In 2017-18
The Dallas Stars have tossed and turned throughout the offseason in an attempt to shake up their team into steadier contenders. With the hiring of head coach Ken Hitchcock in Mid-April, the third overall pick in the 2017 National Hockey League Draft followed by a later-first-round pick from the Anaheim Ducks, and the acquisition of NHL All-Star Ben Bishop have things looking up for the Dallas Stars.
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
