Dallas Stars Reportedly Hire Jim Bedard As AHL Goalie Coach
Longtime Detroit Red Wings goalie coach Jim Bedard was hired by the Dallas Stars organization today to be their next AHL goalie coach, reports say. It seems as though the Dallas Stars are finally taking steps towards protecting and growing their future in the crease.
