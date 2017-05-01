Dallas Stars Prospect Update: HV71 Claims SHL Crown Without Hansson Playing
With Niklas Hansson's HV71 claiming the SHL crown on Saturday the last Dallas Stars' prospect saw his season end. It was a disappointing postseason for Hansson, much like his regular season, as he only played in two games for HV71's entire playoffs.
