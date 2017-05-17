Dallas Stars: Picking Miro Heiskanen at Third Just Makes Sense
According to 9 different mock drafts, the Dallas Stars are going to select either Gabriel Vilardi, Casey Mittelstadt, or Miro Heiskanen at third in the 2017 draft. While Vilardi and Mittelstadt are both ranked much higher by the NHL, Heiskanen is the best ranked defenseman in the draft.
Dallas Stars Discussions
