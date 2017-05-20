Dallas Stars Daily Links: What's Next for Stars This Offseason?
The Stars have already made a splash this offseason by inking goaltender Ben Bishop to a six-year, $29.5 million contract, but don't expect that to be the team's only move. Carolyn Wilke breaks down other options the Stars could pursue this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.
