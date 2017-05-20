Dallas Stars Daily Links: Taking a Long Look at Trading Third Overall

Before you freak out - because we're all thinkin' about it - take a look at Jared Clinton's new article in The Hockey News . He makes the case that, for a team in the Stars' position, trading a 2017 third-overall for something a little more... immediate will pay the right kind of just-in-time benefits: ...[T]he reason the third-overall selection can make more impact for the Stars next season than the first- or second-overall picks will make in New Jersey and Philadelphia, respectively, isn't because whoever's taken with the pick can come into an already-powerful lineup and produce Calder Trophy calibre numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.