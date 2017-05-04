Dallas Stars Daily Links: Should the ...

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Should the Dallas Stars Protect Stephen Johns

Thursday Read more: Defending Big D

In preparing for the upcoming expansion draft the Dallas Stars will be able to protect just 3 defensmen. The top 2 has to be John Klingberg and his defense partner Esa Lindell Hamhuis age will probably be a deterrent for Vegas selecting him and Nemeth failed to crack the lineup on a consistent basis.

