Dallas Stars Daily Links: Should Stars Protect Jamie Oleksiak in Expansion Draft?
As the 2017 Expansion Draft inches closer and closer, Mike Heika took a look at whether or not the Stars should protect defenseman Jamie Oleksiak over Stephen Johns or even Patrik Nemeth. Heika's verdict? Don't protect the Big Rig.
