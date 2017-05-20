Dallas Stars Daily Links: Julius Honka Wants a Full-Time Job in Big D
When a door closes, a window opens. Dallas Stars defensive prospect and all-around buzz machine Julius Honka has channeled the frustration of the 2016-17 season into a goal and two assists in seven games for Team Finland at the 2017 IIHF World Championships.
Read more at Defending Big D.
