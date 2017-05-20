Dallas Stars Daily Links: Devin Shore Player Profile Looks to Build on Last Season

Last year was Devin Shore 's 1st NHL season and he was one of the few players for the Dallas Stars to play all 82 games. His production of 13 goals and 20 assists placed him 16th against all rookie skaters Did you know: Shore started his AHL career by scoring 26 points in 23 games in 2015-16 before getting sidelined by an injury.

