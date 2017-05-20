2017 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile: Owen Tippett
The Dallas Stars could have another Tippett on the roster if they select this goal scoring forward from the OHL. Owen Tippett, who isn't related to former coach Dave Tippett, has spent two seasons in the OHL playing for the Mississauga Steelheads and nearly quadrupled his production from his rookie season.
