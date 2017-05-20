2017 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile: Casey Mittelstadt

Stats: 21 G, 43 A, 8 PIM in 25 Games / 13 G, 17 A, 2 PIM in 24 Games My high school experience at Nolan Catholic in Fort Worth was pretty basic. I kept my head above water academically, thought Can't Hardly Wait reflected modern romance, and spent weekends eating pizza with friends in the figurative presence of Jackie Chan .

