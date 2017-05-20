2017 NHL Entry Draft Profile: Cale Makar

It's not because he's big , but rather because the Brooks Bandits defender is such an incredible skater and puck handler that he routinely drops jaws and draws fans to the edges of their seats. Giving Nico Hischier a run for his money as the best skater in the entire draft, Makar is a cheetah on skates, tearing around the rink at a breakneck pace and with incredible fluidity.

