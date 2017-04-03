Why Kari Lehtonen should be a Star again next year

Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen makes a save during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports So, remember when last Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens was supposed to be about Benn vs. Benn? In the first head-to-head meeting between brothers Jamie and Jordie Benn, the goalies stole the show for the first 40 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.