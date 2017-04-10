Who's The Next Head Coach For Dallas?
Could former LA Kings coach Darryl Sutter be the next Stars coach? His defensive philosophy would be welcome in Dallas. Now that Lindy Ruff has officially been fired as head coach as the Dallas Stars , it is time for the speculation to begin as to who will lead Dallas next season.
