The Disaster That Was the Dallas Star...

The Disaster That Was the Dallas Stars 2016-2017 Season in Six Easy but Unfortunate Tweets

22 hrs ago Read more: Defending Big D

Losing a two goal lead to the Colorado Avalanche , sending the contest into overtime, which John Klingberg scored in but that the NHL didn't count because Klingberg's skates didn't have enough subatomic particle interaction with the ice, which forced a shootout sounds about right when talking the 2016-2017 Dallas Stars season. Sure, Dallas won, but it was another display of the hockey gods' cruelty; even in victory, Dallas had to be reminded of something rotten.

