Texas Stars Telegram: Week 28 Displays Denis Gurianov's Improvement

The Texas Stars , like the Dallas Stars, are officially prepping for the proverbial golf course, which means I get to wax optimistic about next season. Travis Morin led the team in points, with 55. Matej Stransky led the team in goals, with 27. And you probably don't want to know the save percentage of the goalies, so we'll stop there.

