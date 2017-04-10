Stars keep expectations high after playoff-less season

Now that Dallas general manager Jim Nill has decided to replace Lindy Ruff, he's looking for another coach just like him: experienced, successful, ready to win immediately even though the Stars just missed the playoffs. That's because the circumstances are drastically different than four years ago when Nill was hired and chose Ruff with the franchise mired in its longest playoff drought at five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.