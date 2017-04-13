Stars bring back Hitchcock as coach
The 65-year-old Hitchcock coached for parts of seven seasons in Dallas, leading the Stars to their lone Stanley Cup championship in 1999. The former Dallas Stars head coach , who was sacked on February 1 by the St. Louis Blues, will return to Texas according to multiple reports on Wednesday morning.
