Ruff season costs Lindy job as Stars coach
The Dallas Stars played their final game of the season on Saturday night, and wasted no time turning the page on a devastatingly awful season. GM Jim Nill announced on Sunday that head coach Lindy Ruff will not return as head coach, and that "the organization will immediately begin the process of hiring a new head coach."
