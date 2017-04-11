Nostalgia aside, Ken Hitchcock return...

Nostalgia aside, Ken Hitchcock returning to coach the Dallas Stars makes sense for these reasons

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Dallas Morning News

The worst season came in 1995-96 when the Stars went 26-42-14, chasing GM/coach Bob Gainey from the bench at mid-season and forcing the Hall-of-Famer to trust a little known coach out of the minors. The then-44-year-old was a hockey lifer with three years as an assistant coach in Philadelphia, three years as the head coach of the Stars' IHL affiliate in Kalamazoo, Mich., and more than a decade in youth and junior hockey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,665 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC