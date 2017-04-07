Mark Hamill Does an Outstanding Han Solo in 'Bad Lip Reading' Installment
What happens when he teams up with the masterminds over at Bad Lip Readings to take on The Force Awakens? The popular YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading has created viral hits out of Inauguration Day and National Football League players talking on the field, and now it's taken on "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", with the help of Luke Skywalker himself, actor Mark Hamill. Following the release of the video , the creators of the " Bad Lip Reading " series thanked Hamill and Jessica Dicicco for lending their voices on its official Twitter account.
