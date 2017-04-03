Lighting the Lamp: Predictions Are Futile
The visiting Winnipeg Jets were supposed to be contenders for the playoffs this season, picked for fifth-place in the Central Division and for the eighth and last playoff slot by The Hockey News in the season preview edition last October. The "Bible of Hockey" predicted the Dallas Stars would win the division, followed in order by Nashville, St. Louis and Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Game Time.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC