Latest Texas sports

Latest Texas sports

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KAUZ

Ben McLemore scored 21 of his 22 points in the second half to lead six players in double figures, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-87 on Tuesday night. Limited to one free throw in the first half, McLemore scored 11 straight points to end the third quarter, then helped the Kings pull away in the fourth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC