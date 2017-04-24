IceRays to play second round home games in McKinney, Tx.
The Dr. Pepper StarCenter in McKinney is one of seven practice and community rinks in the greater Dallas area owned and operated by the Dallas Stars. The facility hosts two regulation-size ice sheets with room for around 420 spectators in the South Rink, the location of both home playoff games.
