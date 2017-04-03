Game 80 Afterwords: Overtime Solution Has Arrived for Good
Julius Honka scored his first NHL goal in his third NHL callup of the season . It was a glorious goal that came on the least exciting scoring chance of the three Honka generated on his ridiculous overtime shift.
