Firebirds' Gordeev Listed in Final 2017 NHL Central Scouting Draft Rankings
The Ontario Hockey League announced that 70 OHL players have been listed by NHL Central Scouting in their Final Rankings for the 2017 NHL Draft which takes place June 23-24 in Chicago, Illinois. Flint Firebirds' defenseman Fedor Gordeev is ranked 104th among North American skaters, moving up 84 spots from the midterm rankings in January.
