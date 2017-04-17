Dallas Starsa Dave Strader to receive Foster Hewitt Memorial Award
Dallas Stars play-by-play announcer Dave Strader will receive the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster, to be presented by the Hockey Hall of Fame Media Award organizations. Scott Burnside, President of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association, and Chuck Kaiton, President of the NHL Broadcasters' Association, made the announcement Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC