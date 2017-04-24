Dallas Stars Sign Mattias Janmark to ...

Dallas Stars Sign Mattias Janmark to One-Year, $700K Contract Extension

The saga of Mattias Janmark and his degenerative, genetic knee condition took a positive step forward today as the Dallas Stars announced he had agreed to a one-year, $700,000 contract extension for the 2017-18 season. Janmark was scheduled to become a restricted free agent when this fiscal year ended.

