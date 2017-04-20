Dallas Stars Season Grades: Jamie Ole...

Dallas Stars Season Grades: Jamie Oleksiak

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Defending Big D

Oleksiak's biggest appeals as a player are the same things that have stood out for him ever since the day that he was drafted: his massive 6'7", 255-pound frame and his uncharacteristic ability to move around on the ice so effectively for such a big man. It's practically impossible to miss the one they call the "Big Rig" when he's out there, and not the least of the reasons why is that once in a while he does something that pulls you out of your seat, such as this highlight-reel goal in November against the St. Louis Blues : The flip side of this coin, however, is that Oleksiak's size makes him especially noticeable when he does something poorly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC