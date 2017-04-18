Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stephen Joh...

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stephen Johns Opens Up About A Rollercoaster Season

As Dallas Stars fans ponder this year's long offseason, much of the discussion circles back to which players will receive the few available protection spots for the upcoming NHL expansion draft. Defender Stephen Johns is up for one of them, and he has competition - much of it potentially coming from his fellow blueliner and housemate, Jamie Oleksiak .

