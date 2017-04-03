Coyotes Flash News Update: April 5th

20 hrs ago Read more: Five For Howling

Oliver Ekman-Larsson is on a leave of absence due to the death of his mother in Sweden and will miss the last games of the season. Through some interviews with GM John Chayka and Head Coach Dave Tippett, this seems to have been a long going issue and OEL tried to play through it but it did effect him this season.

