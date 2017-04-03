Arvidsson's 2 goals, 2 assists lead Predators past Stars 7-3

Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and two assists, and the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 7-3 on Thursday night to remain one point out of third place in the Central Division. Craig Smith had two goals and an assist, and Kevin Fiala, Harry Zolnierczyk and Roman Josi also scored for the Predators, who kept pace with St. Louis in the division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.