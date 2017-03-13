WinnersView 20 mins ago 3:38 p.m.The ...

WinnersView 20 mins ago 3:38 p.m.The Stars need to shuffle their defensive pairings - " here's why

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Jordin Tootoo skates past Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell and defenseman John Klingberg during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports The Dallas Stars had hoped Esa Lindell would the yin to John Klingberg's yang, but a quick look at some of the defensive pair's stats will tell you he hasn't been.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,828 • Total comments across all topics: 279,554,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC