Watch: Dog rappels from rafters during Dallas Stars game

7 hrs ago

During the first intermission of the contest, the service dog and its handler were lowered down from the rafters of the American Airlines Center. After reaching the ice, former Navy Seal Ryan Parrot presented the service K9 to Cary Flatt, a US Army Special Forces Green Beret.

