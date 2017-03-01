Unsustainabowl 2: Electric Boogaloo
Well, the 2017 Trade Deadline has come and gone. The Columbus Blue Jackets made two trades yesterday, the first sending Dalton Prout to the New Jersey Devils for Kyle Quincey, and the second sending Dillon Heatherington to the Dallas Stars for Lauri Korpikoski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
