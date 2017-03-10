Stars sign Curtis McKenzie to $700,00...

Stars sign Curtis McKenzie to $700,000, 1-year extension

Stars sign Curtis McKenzie to $700,000, 1-year extension The Dallas Stars have signed forward Curtis McKenzie to a $700,000, one-year contract extension Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2muhaIz McKenzie has 11 points in 43 games in his first full NHL season. The 26-year-old shares third on the team with a plus-seven rating and ranks fourth with 87 hits.

