Snapchat maker's stock soars, but ana...

Snapchat maker's stock soars, but analysts see a plunge ahead

Snap, the social network that says it's really a camera company, closed its first day of trading up 44 percent from its initial offering price of $17. That would value the parent of the popular disappearing-message app Snapchat at almost $24 billion and was above the $14 to $16 a share targeted by the company, indicating strong investor demand.

Chicago, IL

