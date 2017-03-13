Smithers BVCS student wins democracy essay contest
A winner has been selected by a panel of community judges in Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson's seventh annual essay contest for youth. Araceli O'Coffey, a Grade 9 student at Bulkley Valley Christian School, wrote the winning essay for the 'Score One for Democracy' contest.
