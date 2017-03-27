Sharks player's tooth flies out after direct hit by puck
In a grisly-looking injury, the Sharks center got hit directly in the mouth with a puck in Saturday's game against the Predators. Couture immediately dropped his gloves and skated directly into the locker room.
