Seguin OT goal keeps Dallas alive in the playoff chase

19 hrs ago

Tyler Seguin scored on a power play 20 seconds into overtime, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Sunday. Ales Hemsky also scored a power-play goal with 6:36 left in regulation as the Stars came back to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention.

