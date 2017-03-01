Roussel's Injury Doesn't Change His Expansion Draft Eligibility
The Dallas Stars announced today that forward Antoine Roussel will miss six to eight weeks after breaking his hand in last night's loss to the New York Islanders . Given the standings and the eight points out of a playoff spot they find themselves staring down, the injury and recovery timeline effectively means Roussel is shut down for the remainder of the season.
