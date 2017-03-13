Recap: Remi Elie Picks Up First NHL Goal in Dallas Stars' 5-1 Loss to San Jose Sharks
The Dallas Stars started their latest road trip with a thud, losing to the playoffs-bound San Jose Sharks 5-1. It didn't have to be that way, and at least in the first period it looked as if it might not end that way.
