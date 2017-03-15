New Jersey Devils Blow It On College ...

New Jersey Devils Blow It On College Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther

Another loss came late Tuesday night, even though the game against the Winnipeg Jets was canceled. After the Devils showed a ton of interest in St. Lawrence University's Gavin Bayreuther, he decided to go in another direction.

