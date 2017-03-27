Leafs' Frederik Andersen expecting to return from injury Thursday in Nashville
The 27-year-old took part in an optional Leafs practice Wednesday afternoon and sounded optimistic that he would start against the Predators. "We'll see on the plane, but I'm looking pretty positive and I feel ready to go," Andersen said before the two-hour flight to Nashville.
