Klingberg's late goal lifts Stars over Panthers 2-1

John Klingberg scored the winning goal with 1:07 left and the Dallas Stars beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Saturday night. Klingberg shot from the right circle and the puck went high into the net over the shoulder of James Reimer.

