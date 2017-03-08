Johnny Oduya set to make his Blackhawks return Thursday

Defenseman Johnny Oduya is set to play for Blackhawks on Thursday against the Ducks for the first time since they reacquired him in a trade Feb. 28. Oduya missed the Hawks' last three games rehabbing an injured ankle that kept him out of action for most of the last two months with the Stars. He played in 219 games with the Hawks from the end of the 2011-12 season through 2014-15 before leaving for Dallas as a free agent.

