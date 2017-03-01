Islanders vs. Stars Preview/Game Thre...

Islanders vs. Stars Preview/Game Thread: Josh Ho-Sang's NHL debut

Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

The New York Islanders continue their nine-game road "trip" and begin their post-deadline life in Dallas with a rather-anticipated NHL debut. Joshua Ho-Sang , called up for practice Tuesday, then reassigned for roster management later that day , was with the team yesterday and is ready for his first NHL game.

